Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The Atlanta Braves look to bounce back after dropping Tuesday’s series opener to the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll each homered twice to snap a five-game losing skid.
Atlanta heads into Wednesday as heavy favorites on the moneyline as they send reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale (3-3, 3.06 ERA) to the bump. Sale is hot off another scoreless gem where he secured a win against Philadelphia to strike out at least eight for the sixth time in eight starts.
Merrill Kelly will pitch for Arizona. He’s been one of the most steady arms in the Diamondbacks rotation this season having pitched seven innings in two of his last four starts.
Both clubs sit at fourth place in their respective NL divisions with both having gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Let’s see how we can bet this matchup with a player prop and game prediction.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-142)
- Braves -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks (+146)
- Braves (-174)
Total
- Over 8 (-104)
- Under 8 (-118)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.78 ERA)
- Braves: Chris Sale (3-3, 3.06 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 6:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN South, Dbacks.TV
- Diamondbacks Record: 29-31
- Braves Record: 27-32
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Sale Under 6.5 Strikeouts (+100 at FanDuel)
At even money, I am taking Iain MacMillan’s suggestion from his Wednesday MLB prop bets column on Sale to stay under seven strikeouts. It may not be reflective in the wins column, but the Diamondbacks have been an elite offense in the last month, ranking second in slug percentage (.467) and fourth in wRC+ (122). MacMillan touches on the D’backs’ success against lefties in avoiding strikeouts this season, which makes this line worth challenging.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
While we’re fading Sale’s strikeout total, he has still allowed two earned runs or fewer in all five of his most recent starts and posted a strong 3.06 ERA and 3.19 xERA. Kelly had a rough last outing, but has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his six starts and has been able to collect wins for a D’backs club with a struggling bullpen.
Kelly’s strikeout rate is on the up this year while his home run per nine numbers are down.
The Braves have lost seven of their last 10 because of erratic offense while the D’backs have failed to deliver in high-leverage situations.
On top of the starting pitching, weather conditions — with moderate temperatures, neutral wind and elevated humidity in Atlanta on Wednesday, this should contribute to a lower-scoring game. All signs point to a tightly pitched contest that favors the under on an 8-run total.
Pick: Under 8 (-104 at FanDuel)
