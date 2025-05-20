Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
The Arizona Diamondbacks took Game 1 of their early-week series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they find themselves as underdogs on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers have dropped four games in a row, but they have ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound on Tuesday, as he looks to build on a 2.12 ERA this season. The D-Backs, on the other hand, are starting Ryne Nelson, who has an ERA north of 5.00 and has come out of the bullpen for most of the 2025 campaign.
Despite their losing streak, the Dodgers remain in first place in the NL West heading into Tuesday’s contest.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for this divisional battle.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-110)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +190
- Dodgers: -230
Total
- 9 (Over -120/Under +100)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson (1-1, 5.13 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 2.12 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 26-22
- Dodgers record: 29-19
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared a player prop for Freddie Freeman earlier today, citing the Dodgers star’s recent performance as a reason to trust him in this plus-money prop:
Freddie Freeman's bat has been red-hot lately, batting .420 over his last 56 plate appearances. Tonight, he and the Dodgers will face Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks, who has struggled to start the season with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.215 WHIP.
Even if he survives his start, the Diamondbacks will eventually have to turn to their bullpen which has a WHIP of 1.41, one of the worst in the Majors in 2025. Let's bet on Freeman's bat to stay hot tonight by recording at least two bases at plus-money.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Dodgers are in a good spot to snap their losing streak tonight:
The Dodgers are struggling right now, dropping four games in a row, but I still am going to trust Yamamoto at home against opener Ryne Nelson.
A former starter, Nelson has pitched mainly out of the bullpen this season (he’s made one start), posting a 5.13 ERA for the D-Backs. While he ranks in the 49th percentile in expected ERA this season, Nelson has given up a ton of hard contact, ranking in the fifth percentile in average exit velocity against.
That could be a problem against a Dodgers team that is first in MLB in OPS and second in runs scored in the 2025 season – even though L.A. has struggled to win as of late.
Yamamoto – despite allowing eight runs over his last two starts – has been one of the better pitchers in the NL this season. He’s posted a 2.12 ERA and allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his first nine starts.
Arizona did knock the righty around for five runs in his last outing against it, but I am fading the D-Backs’ pitching staff more than anything in this game.
Not only has Nelson struggled in 2025, but Arizona ranks 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.36) this season. So, using an opener means the D-Backs will need to lean even more on their ‘pen on Tuesday. In Nelson’s lone start this season, he lasted just 4.1 innings.
Bettors may be scared away by Yamamoto’s recent performances, especially against an Arizona offense that is third in MLB in OPS, but the Dodgers righty still ranks in the 86th percentile in expected ERA.
I’ll trust him to bounce back on Tuesday night.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
