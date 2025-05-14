Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
After splitting the first two games of their series, the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks face off on Wednesday afternoon in a rubber match that has some impact on the NL West standings.
Entering Wednesday’s action, San Francisco has a three-game cushion on the D-Backs, but it is 2.5 games out of first place in arguably the best division in baseball.
The Giants will send Jordan Hicks to the mound for his ninth appearance of the season, and oddsmakers have set San Fran as a slight favorite at home.
The D-Backs will counter with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struggled to the tune of a 6.86 ERA in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my game prediction for Wednesday's NL West battle.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+154)
- Giants +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: -105
- Giants: -115
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.86 ERA)
- San Francisco: Jordan Hicks (1-4, 5.82 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 3:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, NBCS-BA, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 22-21
- Giants record: 25-18
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jordan Hicks OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
This season, Hicks has allowed 46 hits in 43.1 innings of work, and he has a tough matchup against the No. 6 offense (in terms of hits) on Wednesday.
Arizona is averaging over eight hits per game, and Hicks has given up five or more hits six of his eight starts. He’s also posted an expected batting average against that is in just the 38th percentile amongst MLB pitchers this season, according to Statcast.
I’ll gladly fade him at this number on Wednesday.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Should bettors expect another high-scoring affair between these teams on Wednesday?
I think so, and I shared why in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting:
After combining for 16 runs on Tuesday night in the second game of their series, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants should be in line for another high-scoring affair on Wednesday afternoon.
Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for the D-Backs in this matchup, and he has a 6.86 ERA in eight starts, allowing at least four runs in five of those outings. In addition to that, Rodriguez has a 10.13 ERA over his last four outings, giving up 29 hits in 18.2 innings of work.
So, the Giants offense should be able to pounce on him in this game.
On the other side, Jordan Hicks has a tough matchup against an Arizona offense that ranks in the top five in MLB in OPS this season.
Hicks enters this outing with a 5.82 ERA, and he’s allowed three or more runs in six of his eight outings. So, it’s possible that this game could go over the total while these starters are still on the mound.
Arizona is also 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA, so I expect fireworks on offense throughout this contest on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 8 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
