Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win games, putting them in a great spot to earn a playoff berth once again in the 2024 season.
A year removed from a World Series appearance, the D-Backs are aiming to sweep the lowly Miami Marlins on Wednesday night with lefty Jordan Montgomery on the mound.
Miami enters this game with a just 24-41 record at home, and starter Roddery Munoz has led the Marlins to just a 4-12 record in his 16 outings.
Does that warrant a bet on Arizona?
Let me break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction/best bet for tonight’s National League clash.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+102)
- Marlins +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: -162
- Marlins: +136
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)
- Miami: Robbery Munoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: LoanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, MLB Extra Innings
- D-Backs record: 71-56
- Marlins record: 46-80
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordan Montgomery: The D-Backs lefty has not been good all season long, and it’s possible that his late signing contributed to him getting out of the gates slow in 2024. However, Monty hasn’t turned things around since, still putting up an ERA over 6.00 on the season. The D-Backs have given him plenty of run support though, winning 11 of his 18 outings.
Miami Marlins
Roddery Munoz: A young starter, Munoz has gone through some growing pains this season, allowing 113 hits in 89.1 innings (good for a WHIP of 1.65). This is a brutal matchup for him, as the D-Backs are the No. 1 scoring offense in the league this season.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Since Montgomery has been bailed out by the Arizona offense this season, I’m not sold on laying the price with the D-Backs on the road, even in a favorable matchup.
Instead, I simply want to back this Arizona offense against a struggling youngster in Munoz, who has gotten hit hard as of late. I broke down my fade of Munoz in today’s MLB Best Bets for SI Betting:
Miami Marlins youngster Roddery Munoz comes into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks sporting a 5.88 ERA, and Arizona has been on fire on offense as of late, ranking No. 3 in the league in OPS over the last 15 days.
Overall, the D-Backs are No. 5 in OPS and first in the league in runs per game (5.26) this season.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see them tee off on Munoz, who has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight starts and nine of his 16 outings in 2024.
Pick: Robbery Munoz OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.