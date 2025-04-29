Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Odds: Fade David Peterson on the Mound
The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday and will now try to find some momentum when they take on the New York Mets in a midweek series.
The Mets continue to stack wins and now have the best record in the Majors at 20-9, the only team to not yet record double-digit losses.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)
- Mets -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +120
- Mets -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Diamondbacks vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Diamondbacks Record: 15-13
- Mets Record: 20-9
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2-1, 4.40 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson, LHP (1-1, 3.29 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- David Peterson UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105) via BetMGM
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down how and why I'm fading David Peterson of the Mets:
The Arizona Diamondbacks have the lowest strikeout total against left-handed pitchers this season, striking out on just 14.2% of plate appearances. That's the best mark against lefties in the Majors by a staggering 3.5%.
Tonight, they face a lefty starter in David Peterson, who has 5+ strikeouts in just three of his five starts this season. I think this is a great spot to bet the UNDER on his strikeout total.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
These two offenses have been too good of late not to take the OVER between these two teams tonight. The Mets come into this series batting .282 and ranking fourth in OPS at .804 over the past 14 days. The Diamondbacks aren't far behind them, ranking eighth in OPS at .774 in the same time frame.
There are certainly worse pitching matchups tonight than Eduardo Rodriguez (4.40 ERA) and Peterson (3.29 ERA), but they both have tough matchups ahead of them tonight. The Diamondbacks' bullpen could also play a key role in the OVER cashing tonight. They rank 23rd in bullpen ERA at 4.64.
These teams averaged a combined 10.08 runs per game this season, so let's go ahead and bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-112) via DraftKings
