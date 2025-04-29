Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Elly De La Cruz Will Dominate Cardinals)
Who else is ready to bet on today's full slate of MLB action?
If you're looking for bets on sides and totals, you'll find my favorites in today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers". In this article, we're going to focus on player props. I have three locked in, including an aggressive play on Elly De La Cruz against the Cardinals.
MLB Best Prop Bets Today
- Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Hits (+200) via FanDuel
- David Peterson UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105) via BetMGM
- Jack Kochanowicz OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-109) via Caesars
Cardinals vs. Reds Prop Bet
Miles Mikolas is set to get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals tonight and he's struggled to start the season, allowing 10.3 hits per nine innings. On top of that, the Cardinals' bullpen has allowed opposing teams to bat .249 against them, which ranks 23rd in the Majors.
To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back Elly De La Cruz to record at least two hits tonight at 2-1 odds. He has recorded 2+ hits in three of his last four games and he has a batting average of .279 against right-handed pitchers this season.
Pick: Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Hits (+200)
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prop Bet
The Arizona Diamondbacks have the lowest strikeout total against left-handed pitchers this season, striking out on just 14.2% of plate appearances. That's the best mark against lefties in the Majors by a staggering 3.5%.
Tonight, they face a lefty starter in David Peterson, who has 5+ strikeouts in just three of his five starts this season. I think this is a great spot to bet the UNDER on his strikeout total.
Pick: David Peterson UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Angels vs. Mariners Prop Bet
The Seattle Mariners have done a great job of drawing walks this season, getting on on 11.4% of their plate appearances, the best mark in the Majors by 0.3%. Tonight, they will face Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels who has walked 3+ batters in two of his five starts this season.
We only need him to give up two walks to cash this bet tonight.
Pick: Jack Kochanowicz OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-109)
