Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 30
The New York Mets continue to win baseball games. They hold the best record in the Majors at 21-9, the only team that has yet to reach double-digit losses.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to be the team to hand them their 10th loss on Wednesday night as they try to even up the series through the first two games. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this game.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145)
- Mets +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -112
- Mets -108
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Diamondbacks vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, SNY, MLBN
- Diamondbacks Record: 15-14
- Mets Record: 21-9
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Corbin Burnes, RHP - (0-1, 4.05 ERA)
- New York: Muascar Brazoban, RHP (1-0, 1.56 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- Corbin Burnes OVER 2.5 Pitcher Walks (+126) via Caesars
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm fading Corbin Burnes tonight:
Corbin Burnes has struggled with his command this season. He has allowed 3+ walks in three of his five starts this season, and is averaging 4.1 walks per nine innings, an increase of 1.9 walks per nine innings compared to last season. At plus-money, we can bet on that trend to continue tonight when he takes on the New York Mets.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I see no reason why we shouldn't back the Mets tonight. Corbin Burnes, as I pointed out above, has struggled with his command to start the season and currently has a 4.05 ERA. Huascar Brazoban gets the start for the Mets, but will likely serve as an opener and what looks to be a bullpen game for New York. That shouldn't concern you too much considering the best have the sixth best bullpen ERA in the Majors this season at 3.04.
The Diamondbacks should be concerned about their bullpen. They rank 21st in bullpen ERA at 4.46, meaning no matter what lead they have, they are in danger of blowing it heading into the final few innings of a game.
I'll back the Mets to record yet another win tonight.
Pick: Mets -108 via DraftKings
