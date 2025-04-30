Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyler Anderson, Corbin Burnes, and Michael King)
MLB action marches on as teams across the Majors battle in their mid-week series.
You can check out my best overall bets for today's games in "Walk-Off Wagers", but in this article, we're going to focus on player props. Today, I'm focusing on three pitchers, including two of them to go over their walk totals. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Tyler Anderson OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150) via DraftKings
- Michael King 3+ Walks Allowed (+160) via DraftKings
- Corbin Burnes OVER 2.5 Pitcher Walks (+126) via Caesars
Angels vs. Mariners Prop Bet
The Mariners have had a strikeout issue when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have a strikeout percentage of 28.7% against lefties in 2025, which is 0.4% higher than any other team in the Majors. Today, they'll face a left-handed starter in Tyler Anderson, who has reached 5+ strikeouts in three of his five starts this season.
Pick: Tyler Anderson OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Giants vs. Padres Prop Bet
I broke down my favorite prop bet for this game in my full betting preview:
The Giants have the best walk rate when facing right-handed pitchers over the past 14 days, drawing a walk on 12.3% of their plate appearances. If you want a plus-money bet, consider betting on Michael King to throw at least three walks against them. You can be more conservative and bet the 2+ walks at -195, but I'm going to get a bit more aggressive.
Pick: Michael King 3+ Walks Allowed (+160)
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prop Bet
Corbin Burnes has struggled with his command this season. He has allowed 3+ walks in three of his five starts this season, and is averaging 4.1 walks per nine innings, an increase of 1.9 walks per nine innings compared to last season. At plus-money, we can bet on that trend to continue tonight when he takes on the New York Mets.
Pick: Corbin Burnes OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+126)
