Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14
Thursday's MLB action will wrap up with an NL West showdown between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
Neither team is in the playoff picture at this point of the season, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on tonight's game and try to make some money. If that's of any interest to you, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (-118)
- Rockies +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -174
- Rockies +146
Total
- Over 12.5 (-112)
- Under 12.5 (-108)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-7, 5.68 ERA)
- Colorado: Bradley Blalock, RHP (1-3, 7.89 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 14
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Dbacks.TV, FS1
- Diamondbacks Record: 59-62
- Rockies Record: 32-88
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Eduardo Rodriguez UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-144) via FanDuel
For Eduardo Rodriguez to record 17 outs, he would have to remain in the game through 5.2 innings, which I can't foresee happening in a game that has a total as high as 12.5 runs. Rodriguez has struggled on the mound this season, sporting a 5.68 ERA. He has also failed to last 5.2 innings in five of his last seven starts.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm rooting for runs, despite the total betting set at a high mark of 12.5:
I don't care how high the total is, I'm going to bet the OVER. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are set to face off at Coors Field, and we have a pitching matchup that is sure to produce a high score. Eduardo Rodriguez (5.68 ERA) of the Diamondbacks is set to take on Bradley Blalock (7.89 ERA) of the Rockies. A pitching matchup this bad at Coors Field is a recipe for a high-scoring affair. Let's bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 12.5 (-108)
