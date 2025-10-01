Dillon Gabriel Reportedly Set to Start for Browns, Shifting Odds for Week 5 vs. Vikings
A quarterback change reportedly is coming in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns are set to start rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to CBS' Matt Zenitz, and that has caused a shift in the team's odds for this matchup.
Cleveland opened the week as a 4.5-point underdog in London against the Vikings, but since then things have actually shifted in the Browns' favor. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Cleveland is now just a 3.5-point underdog and +180 on the moneyline in this Week 5 matchup.
This is a tough matchup for a rookie quarterback to be thrown into, as the Vikings rank No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense and have allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL.
However, the Browns need to give their own defense a shot to win them games, as Cleveland is 13th in the league in EPA/Play and No. 1 in yards per play allowed in 2025. Joe Flacco's play under center has been so bad that Cleveland is just 1-3 to start the season despite its elite defensive play.
This season, Flacco has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games. It's hard to play much worse than that, and the Browns clearly want to see if they have anything in Gabriel after picking him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cleveland also has fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings to potentially play some snaps in the 2025 season.
While Gabriel may not be a massive upgrade over Flacco, oddsmakers view him as at least a slight upgrade by moving this spread by a point. It'll be interesting to see if the Cleveland offense has a little more juice in this Week 5 matchup with a new face under center.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.