Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is listed as questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to a quad injury.
Moore was unable to practice earlier this week, but he returned to practice on Friday and is expected to suit up on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
On the season, Moore has been one of the more reliable options in the passing game for the Bears, catching 62 passes for 663 yards and five scores. On Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he caught eight of his 16 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown.
With Moore here’s how to bet on the Bears’ passing game in the prop market in Week 14.
Best DJ Moore Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +200
Does the DJ Moore touchdown streak continue on Sunday?
The Bears star has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, amassing 23 targets over that stretch.
Moore has turned them into a ton of yardage (203 to be exact), and he's caught 15 passes for the Bears in that two-game stretch.
San Francisco has given up just 15 passing scores this season, but the Bears have really unleashed Caleb Williams in recent weeks. If Moore's target volume continues to soar, he's worth a shot in any of these props -- especially at +200 to score -- on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.