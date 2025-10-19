Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was hospitalized after Week 6 against the Washington Commanders with a groin injury, but he is off the team's injury report for Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.
Moore missed practice time earlier in the week, but he's expected to play on Sunday, according to the team.
This is a major boost for Caleb Williams and the Chicago offense, as Moore is one of the team's top receivers. While former first-round pick Rome Odunze has put up bigger numbers in 2025, Moore still has been an integral part of the offense, catching 19 passes for 215 yards and a score this season.
His targets have been down from previous seasons, which makes him a tough player to bet on in the prop market, but Moore is facing a Saints team that is 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass in 2025.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best DJ Moore Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
DJ Moore OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
I don't love a receptions prop for Moore since he hasn't had more than six targets in a single game this season, but he has cleared 36.5 receiving yards in four of his five matchups.
Even though he mad just three catches in Week 6, Moore finished with 42 receiving yards and played 93.8 percent of the snaps for the Bears. The wideout is a warrior, battling through injury last week, and he should play his usual complement of snaps in Week 7.
The Saints have allowed the ninth-most net yards per pass attempt this season, so Moore may only need a few catches to clear this line on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.