Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Opening Series Odds for 2025 World Series (Los Angeles Heavy Favorite to Repeat)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series looking to repeat, and they’ll face off against the Toronto Blue Jays after their ALCS Game 7 win on Monday night.
The Dodgers have only lost one game so far in the playoffs, dropping Game 3 of the ALDS at home to the Phillies, while the New York Yankees took one game from the Blue Jays in the ALDS and the Seattle Mariners pushed them to the brink in the ALCS.
Toronto has home-field advantage thanks to winning 94 games to Los Angeles’ 93, but the oddsmakers don’t think that’ll matter much in this series.
Here’s a look at the opening World Series odds and Game 1 odds before this series begins on Friday, Oct. 24.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Dodgers: -215
- Blue Jays: +180
The Dodgers are overwhelming favorites once again in a series despite not having home-field advantage. Their -215 odds imply a 68.25% chance of victory, with the Blue Jays’ +180 implying 35.71%.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Correct Score Odds
- Dodgers in 5: +330
- Dodgers in 6: +380
- Dodgers in 7: +475
- Blue Jays in 7: +550
- Dodgers in 4: +600
- Blue Jays in 6: +700
- Blue Jays in 5: +1200
- Blue Jays in 4: +2000
DraftKings expects the Dodgers to win it all once again in a short series. Los Angeles beat the Yankees in five games last year, which has the shortest odds here at +330.
If the Blue Jays were to come away victorious, the oddsmakers expect a longer series with Toronto in seven games being the only outcome with shorter odds than a Dodgers sweep.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+113)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -157
- Blue Jays: +129
Total
- 7.5 (Over +101/Under -123)
Despite the Dodgers being -215 to win the series, they’re only -157 to win Game 1. Los Angeles should be able to choose from any of its starters with a full week between games, while Toronto likely won’t opt to start Kevin Gausman on three days rest.
The Blue Jays came slow out of the gate at home last series against the Mariners, and Los Angeles’ pitching staff has been elite in the playoffs.
I’d take the Dodgers at -157 in Game 1, and a Game 1 / Series Double at +115 as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
