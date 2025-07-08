Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially entered a slump and are now on a four-game losing streak, including losing 9-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
The National League series continues on Tuesday as the Brewers try to put together another upset victory against the NL West-leading Dodgers. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's showdown.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+140)
- Brewers +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -122
- Brewers +104
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw, LHP (4-0, 3.43 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (3-1, 3.20 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, TBS
- Dodgers Record: 56-36
- Brewers Record: 51-40
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) via BetMGM
Clayton Kershaw's strikeout numbers have fallen significantly this season. Even last year, he averaged 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, and that number has dropped to 6.4 this season. He failed to reach five strikeouts in two of his last three starts, and now he faces a Brewers lineup that has struck out on just 22.2% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Brewers as underdogs for the second straight night:
I cashed in on the Brewers upsetting the Dodgers last night, and I'm going to go back to the well tonight. Los Angeles is reeling right now, losing its last four games by a combined score of 38-7. Every team goes through a slump at some point during the season, and this could be one for the Dodgers, which means we should try our best to take advantage.
Clayton Kershaw gets the start for them tonight. He has a 3.43 ERA, but now he has to take on a Brewers lineup that ranks eighth in batting average against left-handed pitchers this season at .253.
Let's take another shot on the underdog Brewers.
Pick: Brewers +104
