Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 2 (How to Bet Series Finale)
The two best teams in the NL West face off for the fourth and final time in their four-game set over Labor Day Weekend on Monday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers took the first two games of this series, but they proceeded to get blown out on Sunday, losing 14-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The No. 1 scoring offense in baseball, Arizona is eyeing a split in this four-game set on Monday.
Things won’t be easy, as the Dodgers have trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty on the mound, and he’s posted 3.49 ERA in five starts as a Dodger.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+114)
- D-Backs +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -142
- D-Backs: +120
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (10-6, 3.07 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 2
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet
- Dodgers record: 82-55
- D-Backs record: 77-60
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Teoscar Hernandez: Hernandez is a sneaky bet in the prop market on Monday. He is hitting .287/.352/.574 against lefties this season with 10 home runs in just 129 at bats. Now, the Dodgers outfielder takes on Arizona southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, who has given up three homers in four starts in 2024.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Eduardo Rodriguez: Even though Arizona is 4-0 when Rodriguez takes the mound this season, he has yet to turn in a quality start through four outings. E-Rod has a 1.22 WHIP so far this season, and he’s allowed at least three runs in three of his four starts.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Arizona is eyeing a split in this four-game set, but I broke down in today’s MLB Best Bets for SI Betting why I don’t think that will happen:
The D-Backs dominated Los Angeles on Sunday, scoring 14 runs in a 14-3 victory.
However, I don’t think they’re going to pull out the split on Monday, even with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.
E-Rod has led the D-Backs to a 4-0 record in his outings, but his peripheral numbers are concerning. He has a 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and has allowed at least three runs in three of his four outings.
That’s not going to get it done against a Los Angeles squad that is No. 3 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Plus, the Dodgers have Jack Flaherty on the mound, and he’s been solid since he was acquired at the trade deadline, posting a 3.49 ERA in five starts. The Dodgers are 3-2 in those games, and I think they bounce back after a brutal pitching display on Sunday.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
