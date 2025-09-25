Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
The Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a division title in the NL West, as they have a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres heading into Thursday afternoon’s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, the D-Backs aren’t just going to roll over for the defending World Series champs, as they have something to play for over the final few games of the regular season.
Arizona is just one game back of the final wild card spot in the National League, and a win on Thursday would at least help it keep pace heading into the weekend. The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are both currently ahead of the D-Backs in the standings.
On Thursday, Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.58 ERA) is on the mound against Arizona’s Zac Gallen (4.70 ERA), who has put together a down season in 2025.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this NL West battle on Thursday.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+104)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-127)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -157
- Diamondbacks: +129
Total
- 8.5 (Over -109/Under -112)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.58 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (13-14, 4.70 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday Sept. 25
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, ARID, SportsNet LA
- Pirates record: 89-69
- Reds record: 80-78
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+273)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani has a solid matchup to hit his 54th homer of the season:
Ohtani has a great matchup on Thursday afternoon, as he’ll take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks in a crucial game for the NL West division race.
Gallen has allowed 30 home runs in the 2025 season, and the former All-Star has not looked like his best self, posting a 4.70 ERA.
In his career against Gallen, Ohtani is hitting 3-for-12, but he’s homered five times over the last two weeks (12 games) while posting a .292 batting average and a 1.112 OPS. I have to trust the Dodgers star, especially since the D-Backs rank 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA.
Ohtani could end up going deep after Gallen exits this matchup on Thursday.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
I’m going to bet on both of these starters pitching well early on Thursday, as they have both pitched well in the lead up to the playoffs.
After a rough start to 2025, Gallen has really turned things around as of late, posting a 2.82 ERA in 10 starts since Aug. 1, leading the D-Backs to a 7-3 record during that stretch. In his last start against the Dodgers, he held them to just two hits and no runs across six innings of work.
Yamamoto has followed a similar path late in the season, posting a 2.45 ERA in eight starts since the beginning of August, although the Dodgers are just 4-4 in those games. Back on Aug. 31, he spun seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball (with 10 strikeouts) in a 5-4 Dodgers win over the D-Backs.
Both of these bullpens are impossible to trust this season, as Arizona is 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA and L.A. is 22nd, so I’m only comfortable taking an UNDER when I assume both starters will be on the mound.
At 4.5 runs, this is a pretty high early total with these teams sending two of their best arms to the bump on Thursday.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-130 at DraftKings)
