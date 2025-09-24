Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to keep pace in the NL Wild Card race. For the Dodgers, though, they’re now just 1.5 games up on the Padres in the NL West.
Blake Snell has been lights out in recent starts for the Dodgers, and they’ll turn to him to get back on track tonight.
Can Snell and the Dodgers take care of business on the road?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+108)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -150
- Diamondbacks +123
Total
- 8.5 (Over -113/Under -107)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.44 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNLA, ARID
- Dodgers record: 88-69
- Diamondbacks record: 80-77
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corbin Carroll OVER 0.5 Hits (-181)
Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is riding an eight-game hitting streak after going 1 for 3 in Tuesday night’s win. He is 11 for 32 (.344) during his streak with one home run, one triple, and two doubles.
Carroll and Arizona are facing a tough lefty in Snell tonight, but he ripped a double off of him last time the two met on August 29. Even if Snell does silence him through three at-bats, the Dodgers’ bullpen has had several meltdowns in recent weeks.
The outfielder bats third for the Diamondbacks, meaning he routinely gets four – if not five – plate appearances. He has a hit in 102 of 140 (72.8%) of games this season, which jumps up to 78% at home.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Given the Dodgers’ bullpen recent struggles, it’s hard to back them as -150 favorites. Even with Snell on the mound, he’d have to go at least eight innings or the offense would have to put up a crooked number to make me confident in Los Angeles.
The Diamondbacks have now won three of the last four meetings with the lone Dodgers victory coming by one run as -219 favorites. In fact, Arizona is now 4-3 in the last seven matchups against the Dodgers, and only one of those Los Angeles victories was by more than one run (3-1 on May 21).
This should be a close game and we don’t have to pay too much juice to get the home team on the +1.5 run line.
Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-132)
