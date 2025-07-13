Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants close out their weekend series on Sunday, and one of these teams will be heading into the All-Star break on a high note.
Entering Sunday’s action, the Giants have won seven of 10 games, putting themselves in the mix for a playoff spot and the division crown in the NL West. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have dropped seven of their last 10 games, and they’re aiming to bounce back with righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound on Sunday.
He’ll take on Giants lefty Robbie Ray, who has been fantastic in the 2025 season, posting a 2.63 ERA while leading the Giants to a 15-4 record in his 19 starts.
Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as favorites on the road, but could we see an upset in this series finale?
Let’s break down the odds, best player props to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s MLB action.
Dodgers vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dodgers -1.5 (+122)
- Giants +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -144
- Giants: +118
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.77 ERA)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.63 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Roku
- Dodgers record: 57-39
- Giants record: 52-44
Dodgers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-115)
I’m shocked to see this number so low for Ray, as he’s cleared 16.5 outs in 13 of his 19 starts so far in 2025.
While the Dodgers have one of the better offenses in baseball, Ray has been even better as the season has gone on, posting a 2.20 ERA in 13 starts since May 1, going 5.2 innings (17 outs) or further in all but one of those outings.
Even if the Dodgers get to the lefty a bit on Sunday, I’d be surprised to see him fail to work into the sixth inning.
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m trusting Robbie Ray and the Giants to earn the win in this series finale:
All season long, the San Francisco Giants have thrived with Robbie Ray on the mound, going 15-4 in his starts heading into Sunday’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound (2.77 ERA), as he aims to rebound from allowing four hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks in just 0.2 innings of work in his last start.
The Dodgers are favored in this game, but these teams are going opposite directions heading into the break. Los Angeles has dropped seven of its last 10 games while the Giants have won seven of 10 games, and Ray has been extremely reliable all season long with a 2.63 ERA.
The Giants also enter this game at nine games over .500 at home, so I would not be shocked to see them pull off an “upset” on Sunday.
Ray has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 19 outings this season, so I like his chances of getting another win even if he gets minimal run support on Sunday.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (+118 at DraftKings)
