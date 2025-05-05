Dodgers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 5
For the second time in as many weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins.
Last week, Los Angeles dominated in a three-game sweep, scoring 34 runs in the series. The Marlins have struggled mightily as of late, losing eight of their last 10 games, and things won’t get any easier against a Dodgers team that has won seven of its last eight.
The Dodgers are coming off a loss on Sunday night to the Atlanta Braves, but they are road favorites in this one against former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, and players to bet in the prop market for Monday’s contest.
Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-120)
- Marlins +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -198
- Marlins: +164
Total
- 9.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Dodgers vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Ben Casparius (3-0, 2.91 ERA)
- Miami: Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 5
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSFL, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 23-11
- Marlins record: 13-20
Dodgers vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Sandy Alcantara OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+115)
This season, Alcantara has struggled with his control, walking 17 batters in 26 innings of work (six starts). He was awful against the Dodgers last week, walking five batters in just 2.2 innings of action.
Overall, Alcantara has three starts with four or more walks allowed and five with at least two walks allowed. He will have a tough time limiting this L.A. offense, as it ranks ninth in MLB in walks drawn this season.
He's a must-fade in the prop market until Alcantara starts showing signs of returning to his Cy Young form.
Dodgers vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why fading Alcantara is the move to make on Monday night:
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins are matching up for the second time in as many weeks, which means we have a pretty decent sample size of how these teams have fared against each other.
The Dodgers, who have won seven of their last eight games, swept the Marlins last week, scoring 34 runs across three games including two games with at least 12 runs.
On Monday, they’ll take on Sandy Alcantara, who has been struggling mightily for Miami, posting a 8.31 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across six starts. He was the starter in Miami’s 15-2 loss to L.A. last week, giving up seven runs, seven hits and five walks across just 2.2 innings of work.
I’m not buying Alcantara to turn things around, and the Dodgers should be able to slow down this Marlins team by going with a bullpen game. Ben Casparius (2.91 ERA) will get the start in this one, but the Dodgers have a bullpen ERA of 3.53 for the season – one of the 10-best marks in all of baseball.
Miami has dropped eight of its last 10, slipping to last in the NL East while posting a minus-54 run differential. I have to back the Dodgers to win this game convincingly on Monday.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
