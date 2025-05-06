Dodgers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night, moving to a perfect 4-0 against them this season heading into Tuesday evening’s contest.
This game is a rematch of the pitching matchup from April 30, when Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin made his 2025 debut and spun six innings of three-run ball in a 12-7 L.A. win.
The Marlins will once again have Cal Quantrill on the mound, and he lasted just 3.2 innings in that April 30 outing before he was chased for giving up six hits and four runs.
The Dodgers are once again massive favorites on the road as they look to build on a solid stretch that has seen them win eight of their last 10 games.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my game prediction on Tuesday night.
Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-170)
- Marlins +1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -278
- Marlins: +225
Total
- 9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dodgers vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.50 ERA)
- Miami: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 8.10 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSFL, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 24-11
- Marlins record: 13-21
Dodgers vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+425)
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Freeman, who has crushed Quantrill in his career, and I shared in today’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why he’s worth a look against Miami:
The Dodgers and Freeman are taking on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, facing Cal Quantrill for the second time this season.
Quantrill struggled in his last outing against the Dodgers, allowing six hits, four runs and a homer in 3.2 innings, pushing his ERA to a whopping 8.10 on the season.
So, this is already a great matchup for Freeman, before you consider how he’s fared against Quantrill in his career. In 17 at bats, Freeman is 9-for-17 with three extra-base hits, posting a 1.365 OPS.
Even though he’s never taken Quantrill deep, I love Freeman in a matchup against a pitcher that he’s thrived against. This season, Freeman is off to a great start, hitting .337 with seven home runs.
Dodgers vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
The Marlins are .500 on the run line this season (17-17), but I can’t back them with Quantrill on the mound.
The veteran right-hander has struggled mightily this season, posting an 8.10 ERA, allowing at least three runs in five of his six outings.
Now, he’s taking on a Dodgers team that not only knocked him around last week, but it ranks second in MLB in OPS, third in runs scored, and fourth in batting average.
On the L.A. side, Gonsolin was solid in his season debut, allowing just six hits and three runs across six frames. He also struck out nine batters for Los Angeles.
Even if Quantrill pitches well enough to keep Miami in this game, the Marlins’ bullpen has been much worse than the Dodgers’, ranking 27th in MLB in ERA at 4.82. I can’t back Miami to cover the run line given this pitching matchup.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-170 at DraftKings)
