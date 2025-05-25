Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
Sunday Night Baseball on May 25 features two of the best teams in the National League, as the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mets are set as slight favorites at home – where they are 18-6 this season – in the series finale on Sunday.
New York and Los Angeles split their first two games of this series, and the Mets are aiming to end the series with a win, as they try to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies in the standings.
Kodai Senga (1.43 ERA) will get the ball for New York against Lando Knack (6.17 ERA).
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s marquee matchup.
Dodgers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+154)
- Mets +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -102
- Mets: -118
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Landon Knack (2-1, 6.17 ERA)
- New York: Kodai Senga (4-3, 1.43 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Dodgers record: 32-20
- Mets record: 31-21
Dodgers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kodai Senga UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
This season, Senga ranks in just the 57th percentile in strikeout percentage, punching out six or more batters three of his nine starts.
Even though the Dodgers average over eight strikeouts per game, I’m not sold on Senga clearing this line. He’s averaging less than one strikeout per inning this season, and he only has four outings where he’s gotten through six frames.
Senga also has generated a ton of swings and misses, ranking in the 66th percentile in whiff percentage and 52nd percentile in chase rate.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I trust the Mets to win this series finale on Sunday Night Baseball:
The Mets and Dodgers are playing the rubber match of a three-game set, and New York is favored at home with Kodai Senga on the mound.
This season, Senga has a 1.43 ERA, but New York is shockingly just 5-4 in his nine outings. Still, Senga gives the Mets a massive edge over the Dodgers and starter Landon Knack, who has a 6.17 ERA and has allowed four or more runs in three of his six outings.
Knack enters this game in just the first percentile in MLB in hard hit percentage and the 14th percentile in expected ERA. That won’t get it done against a New York lineup that is ninth in MLB this season in OPS.
The Mets are also an elite team at home, going 18-6 at Citi Field in 2025. I’ll gladly back them to extend that record with Senga on the bump tonight.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)
