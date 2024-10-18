Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLCS Game 5
The New York Mets World Series dreams are officially on life support after losing two straight games at Citi Field. If they want to send the NLCS back to Los Angeles, they have to make some magic happen on Friday afternoon.
The Dodgers' pitching has come to life, keeping the Mets to just two combined runs across their LA's three wins in the series. If they can keep getting high-level performances from their pitchers, they're going to be well-suited to win their eighth World Series in franchise history.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for what could be a series-clinch Game 5 of the NLCS.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+126)
- Mets +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -142
- Mets +120
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-105)
- UNDER 7.5 (-115)
Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 2.92 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson (1-0, 2.08 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 18
- Time: 5:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Series: Dodgers lead 3-1
Dodgers vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jack Flaherty: The Dodgers' rotation has let them down at times this season but they've come alive in this series, including Jack Flaherty who pitched 7.0 scoreless innings in a 9-0 Game 1 victory against the Mets. That's an encouraging sign for Los Angeles fans who saw Flaherty struggle in his NLDS starts against the Padres. He can hand deliver a World Series berth to the Dodgers with a strong start tonight.
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: The Mets' start shortstop needs to step up in a big way to keep New York's season alive. He was their best player all season but hasn't brought his "A" game in the postseason. He was hitless in both Game 1 and Game 3 and has just one RBI against the Dodgers. Big players make big plays in big games. It's Lindor's time to shine.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I'm not ready to lose faith in the Mets. The Dodgers' pitching his come alive in this series but they're due to stumble in a big way. Flaherty had a great start in Game 1, but let's remember he has allowed at least three earned runs in four-straight starts before that, including giving up five hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Padres in the NLDS.
While the Dodgers lineup looks more impressive from a name-recognition standpoint, don't discount the Mets, who had a top-10 offense all season. They also caught fire in the postseason and were largely able to step up in big moments.
The Dodgers are the rightful favorite in this matchup, but if you translate the Mets' +120 odds to implied probability, oddsmakers think they have just a 45.45% chance of winning this game. In my opinion, they have closer to a 50% chance, therefore there's betting value on the Mets at their current price point.
I'm going to bet on them to extend the NLCS to Game 6.
Pick: Mets +120
