Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 31

Jul 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands in the batter's box against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres rallied in the ninth to ultimately win in extra innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers as each team look to position themselves for a World Series run in a crowded National League.

There are plenty of storylines on display in San Diego on Wednesday night as Clayton Kershaw continues to pitch himself back into form after missing a majority of the season due to offseason surgery, while Dylan Cease attempts to get into the mix for National League Cy Young after tossing a no-hitter in his prior start.

Here's our full betting preview for the NL West showdown on Wednedsay night.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Spread and Total

Run Line

  • Dodgers: +1.5 (-205) 
  • Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

  • Dodgers: +110
  • Padres: -130

Total: 7 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, July 31
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  • How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA
  • Dodgers Record: 63-45
  • Padres Record: 58-51

Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

San Diego Padres: Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.50 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Key Players to Watch

Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw: The Dodgers made waves at the trade deadline, adding Jack Flaherty to the starting rotation. However, for the team to reach its heights, Kershaw rounding into form would be massive. While he may not be a Cy Young contender anymore, Kershaw has the ability to shut down any opposing line. Can the lefty build on a solid first start that featured four innings of two run baseball? 

San Diego Padres 

Dylan Cease: Last week, Cease threw a no-hitter against the Nationals, striking out nine batters in the process. While that deserves a ton of credit, the Dodgers present a tough task and Cease must maintain his control on the mound. He has been prone to erratic control, a price to pay for a 94th percentile strikeout rate. Cease hasn’t faced the Dodgers this season, his first with the Padres. 

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Clayton Kershaw made his first start of the season last week, pitching four innings and allowing two earned runs while allowing six hits and striking out six. 

He’ll be matched up against a Padres lineup who has struggled against lefties for much of this season, 20th in batting average. However, San Diego is a considerable favorite with Dylan Cease on the mound, a week removed from a no hitter. 

I’m going to play against it, though, as the Dodgers lineup is still among the best in baseball and can put some pressure on the high heat, yet sometimes erratic, Cease. 

I’ll take the Dodgers. 

PICK: Dodgers ML (+110)

Published
