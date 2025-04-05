Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are hot out of the gates of the 2025 MLB season. They sport a combined 14-2 record so far, and now they're in the midst of a weekend series against each other.
The Phillies grabbed the win in the first game of the series on Friday, edging them out by a final score of 3-2. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Game 2 on Saturday.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+146)
- Phillies +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -110
- Phillies -110
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Dodgers Record: 8-1
- Phillies Record: 6-1
Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Roki Sasaki, RHP - (0-0, 5.79 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola, RHP - (0-1, 8.44 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet
- Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115) via FanDuel
I'm high on Teoscar Hernandez this season after batting .272 with the Dodgers in 2024. He's gotten off to a solid start this season, recording eight hits and two home runs through his first nine games. He has also recorded three walks, which could be huge for him to record at least two total bases at plus-money today.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this afternoon's marquee matchup.
To the surprise of no one, the Dodgers and Phillies have had two of the hottest offenses in baseball to start the year. They rank third and sixth in OPS through the first week of the 2025 campaign, so we're going to try to ride those numbers and bet the OVER in this potential NLCS preview.
Both starting pitchers, Roki Sasaki and Aaron Nola, had rough first starts to their season, and while a turnaround is likely, we could take advantage of two pitchers who will need a few more starts to hit their stride.
I'll sit back and root for runs in this must-watch matchup.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-113) via FanDuel
