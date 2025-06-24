Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened up a 3.5-game lead in the NL West heading into their series with the Colorado Rockies, who have just 18 wins in the 2025 season.
These teams will match up in Colorado on Tuesday with German Marquez on the mound for the home team. The Dodgers don’t have a starter announced for this game, but oddsmakers have still set them as massive favorites (-241 on the moneyline) against the worst team in the National League.
Earlier this season, Marquez didn’t even last a full inning against the Dodgers, as he was torched for seven runs. Can he turn things around at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-157)
- Rockies +1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -241
- Rockies: +193
Total
- 11.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: TBA
- Colorado: German Marquez (3-8, 6.11 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 48-31
- Rockies record: 18-60
Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+125)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is an easy bet in the prop market against Colorado:
This prop isn’t nearly as enticing when it comes to the odds, but it’s hard not to love the matchup for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
The Rockies have the worst pitching staff in baseball, and they’ve allowed 103 home runs as a team in the 2025 season. On Tuesday, righty German Marquez will take the mound, and he has a dreadful 6.11 ERA and 1.64 WHIP so far this season.
While Marquez has given up just seven homers in 2025, he did give up two to Los Angeles in his lone start against Ohtani and company. Ohtani has thrived against Marquez in his career, going 3-for-8 with a homer and three runs batted in.
On top of that, Ohtani has been unstoppable against right-handed pitching, posting a .280/.409/.670 slash line with 22 of his 26 homers this season. I love him in any hitting prop on Tuesday night.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have yet to announce a starter for this matchup, but I think the OVER is an easy bet at Coors Field.
Not only should the ball be flying out in the altitude, but Marquez has been an easy pitcher to fade in the 2025 season. He has a 6.11 ERA and a WHIP of 1.64, so base runners are getting on with ease against the veteran right-hander. Marquez allowed seven runs and six hits in 0.2 of an inning in his first start against the Dodgers this season.
Los Angeles has been an easy team to bet the OVER on all season, leading the league with a 46-31-2 OVER record. The Dodgers rank first in MLB in OPS, batting average, runs scored and Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).
With the Rockies posting the worst team ERA in MLB, I’m expecting a ton of runs on Tuesday.
Pick: OVER 11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
