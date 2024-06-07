Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Friday, June 7
All eyes in the baseball world will be firmly set on this weekend's interleague series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, which could very well be a preview of this season's World Series.
The Yankees have looked like the best team in the Majors so far, sporting a spotless 45-19 record while leading all teams in a plethora of metrics. Game 1 of the three-game set is on Friday night.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+116)
- Yankes +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -142
- Yankees +120
Total
- 9.0 (Over -104/Under -118)
Dodgers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.32 ERA)
- Yankees: Cody Poteet (2-0, 2.45 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to watch (TV): YES Network, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 39-25
- Yankees record: 45-19
Dodgers vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto: The Dodgers' pitching staff, including their starter for Game 1 Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going to have their hands full this weekend. The Yankees lead the Majors in OPS this season at .776 while also rocking a stunning .825 OPS over the last 30 days. Strong pitching is going to be a must if they want to win Game 1 tonight.
Yankees
Aaron Judge: Aaron Judge has been on an unbelievable roll of late. Over the last 30 days, he has a batting average of .387, an OPS of 1.491, and he's hit 14 dingers. He's the key to every game for the Yankees moving forward.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Juan Soto is going through an injury scare right now, but that shouldn't scare us bettors away from taking the Yankees as home underdogs.
The Yankees have statistically been the best team in baseball this season so I'm surprised they're this big of underdogs to the Dodgers at home on Friday night. Over the last 30 days, the Yankees have an eye-popping OPS of .825 while the Dodgers have an OPS of just .708, which ranks 14th in the Majors. I'll take New York at home.
Cody Peteet may be still of an unknown entity for the Yankees, but he's looked solid in his first two starts, giving up just three earned runs in 11.0 innings. If he can keep that going tonight, New York is going to be a great underdog bet.
Pick: Yankees +120
