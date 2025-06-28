Dodgers, Yankees Lead World Series Odds at Midway Point While Phillies, Tigers Move Up
The MLB season is at the midway point and the top two teams from preseason remain the betting favorites. There are some new contenders making a move up the oddsboard, however.
The Dodgers remain the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbooks with +210 odds. They were +240 before the season began and currently have the best record in baseball at 52-31.
The Yankees, who were +900 to start the year, are now +650. They are 47-34 and lead the AL East by 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, who are one of the big movers up the oddsboard with +2500 odds at FanDuel after starting the year +5000.
The Tigers, who have the second-best record in baseball, are another big mover. They’re currently +850 at FD after opening the year at +3000.
The Phillies are tied with the Dodgers for the second-best odds at +850. They were +1000 before the season began.
The Braves are one of the biggest movers down the oddsboard. They opened at +850 but are now +4000. The Braves are 37-44 and in third place in the NL East behind the Phillies and Mets.
The Mets are +1200 after opening the year +1100. They’ve been going through a cold streak, having won just three of their last 10 games.
The Orioles are the biggest movers down the oddsboard. They opened the season at +1600 but now find themselves at +21000 after starting the year 35-46 and being in last place in the AL East.
The MLB All-Star break is July 15 and the trade deadline is July 31. Much will change in these odds between now and then and we’ll be sure to provide an update around those events. But it felt apt to take a look at the odds with most teams either at or just past the midway point of the 162-game season.
Here are the World Series odds for every team at FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +210
- New York Yankees +650
- Philadelphia Phillies +850
- Detroit Tigers +850
- Houston Astros +1100
- New York Mets +1200
- Chicago Cubs +1400
- Tampa Bay Rays +2500
- Seattle Mariners +3200
- San Diego Padres +3300
- San Francisco Giants +3400
- Toronto Blue Jays +3700
- Atlanta Braves +4000
- Milwaukee Brewers +4400
- Texas Rangers +4500
- Boston Red Sox +6000
- Minnesota Twins +6000
- St. Louis Cardinals +6000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +7500
- Cleveland Guardians +9000
- Kansas City Royals +11000
- Cincinnati Reds +11000
- Baltimore Orioles +21000
- Los Angeles Angels +34000
- Colorado Rockies +50000
- Washington Nationals +50000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +50000
- Chicago White Sox +50000
- Miami Marlins +50000
- Athletics +50000
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.