Steelers' Super Bowl Odds Stay Put Following Jalen Ramsey Trade With Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers' vaunted defense just got even better.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade Ramsey to the Steelers, and Pittsburgh will be giving the star cornerback a raise. Ramsey will join a cornerback room that already features veteran Darius Slay and youngster Joey Porter Jr.
Pittsburgh made the playoffs last season, but it has made some major changes ahead of the 2025 season. Ramsey, Slay, DK Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have all been added to the roster as Pittsburgh tries to make the most of the 2025 season.
Despite all the moves, including the latest Ramsey move, the Steelers are just +3500 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.
The move also brought tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, although Pittsburgh parted ways with superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Last season, Ramsey picked off two passes and made 60 tackles in 17 games for the Dolphins. He still is one of the game's top cornerbacks, posting the 16th best PFF grade amongst all cornerbacks in the 2024 season.
The Steelers have been stuck in the middle of the AFC in recent seasons, finishing .500 or better but never really making a deep run in the playoffs. While Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL, Pittsburgh has not had the talent -- especially at quarterback -- to contend for a Lombardi Trophy.
Hopefully for Steelers fans, this will be the year. The move to add Ramsey is just another sign that the Steelers are going all in on a veteran core, and if Rodgers can play better than he did with the New York Jets last season, there is some hope that Pittsburgh could make some noise in the AFC.
Right now, the Steelers are +550 to win the AFC North (third in the odds) and are +130 to make the playoffs in the odds at DraftKings.
