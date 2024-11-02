Dolphins vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Target Dalton Kincaid)
An AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills is set to take place in Week 9. The Bills can further extend their lead on the division with a win, while the Dolphins can take a step in the right direction in possibly getting back in the playoff mix with a victory.
Buffalo took down Miami by a final score of 31-10 in Week 2. Will we a similar result in Week 9? You can find out the betting and my best overall bet for the game in my betting preview.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. There are three players I'm betting on to find the end zone in this divisional matchup. Let's dive into it.
Dolphins vs. Bills Touchdown Bets
- James Cook Touchdown (-120)
- Jaylen Waddle Touchdown (+230)
- Dalton Kincaid Touchdown (+240)
James Cook Touchdown
-120 odds isn't exactly anything to write home about, but value is value and I think there's some available at this price point. James Cook has played a massive role in the Bills' offense this season and has already scored eight total touchdowns in seven starts. He has recorded double-digit carries in six of his seven games and is averaging a solid 4.6 yards per carry.
The Bills are shying away from running the ball with their quarterback, Josh Allen, and instead opting to hand the ball to Cook when they get close to the goalline.
Jaylen Waddle Touchdown
If you want to bet on a member of the Dolphins to score a touchdown, none present better value than Jaylen Waddle at +230. He has 26 receptions on the season, only four more than Tyreek Hill, who has much shorter odds.
Waddle's chances to score skyrocket now that Tua is back in at quarterback. He hauled in four of six targets in Tagovailoa's return to action last week.
Dalton Kincaid Touchdown
Dalton kincaid leads the Bills in targets this season with 44, eight more than the next closest pass-catcher. He has also seen an increased role in the offense with Amari Cooper on the team as opposing defenses now need to focus their attention to Cooper, leaving Kincaid open for more opportunities.
If you're going to give me +240 odds to bet on a team's most targeted pass-catcher to score a touchdown, I'm going to take that bet 100% of the time.
