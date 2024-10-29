Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Miami Dolphins are back to being a competent football team now that Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and back at quarterback, but is it too little too late for them to save their season and get back in the hunt for a playoff spot?
If they can upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, they'd take a huge step in the right direction to do exactly that.
The Bills handled the Dolphins with ease in Week 2, beating them by a final score of 31-10. Will we see a similar result in this Sunday's rematch?
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +6 (-105)
- Bills -6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +225
- Bills -275
Total
- OVER 50 (-110)
- UNDER 50 (-110)
Dolphins vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Dolphins Record: 2-5
- Bills Record: 6-2
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Dolphins are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Dolphins' last nine games
- Dolphins have lost eight straight games in Buffalo
- Bills are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Bills' last six home games
- Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against AFC East opponents
Dolphins vs. Bills Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Zach Sieler, DT - Questionable
- Kader Kohou, CB - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Jevon Holland, S - Questionable
- Bradley Chubb, LB - PUP-R
Bills Injury Report
- Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
- DeWayne Carter, DT - IR
- Tylan Grable, OT - IT
- Travis Clayton, OT - IR
Dolphins vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: Despite the loss in Week 8, Tua Tagovailoa looked solid in his return to action, completing 73.7% of passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. He'll have to face his demons this week when he takes on the team he suffered his concussion against. Not only that, he threw three interceptions against the Bills before getting injured.
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: The Bills quarterback is putting together the best MVP resume of his career. What's been most impressive has been the fact he's thrown just one interception, an area that he's struggled with in previous years. We'll see if he can build on this seasons' stats on Sunday.
Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
Despite how impressive the Bills have looked of late, I'm going to take the points with the Dolphins. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Dolphins are a different team with Tua at quarterback and now is a good time to buy low on them. It's also worth noting that despite their defense not having their best game last week against the Cardinals, they still rank inside the top half of the NFL in virtually every single metric.
This is a wager on a team that I still have faith in when healthy. They may not be able to beat the Bills, but I love them getting 6.5 points against their divisional rival. They have too many weapons on offense to not be competitive.
Pick: Dolphins +6 (-105)
