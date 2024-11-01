Dolphins vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Miami Will Prove to be Tough Challenge for Buffalo)
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will face off in a rematch of their Week 2 showdown that saw the Bills walk away with the 31-10 victory in a game where Tua Tagovailoa left with a concussion.
Tagovailoa is back on the field for the Dolphins and now if they want to get back in the mix in the AFC, they have to exorcise their demons from their disastrous Week 2 loss. Meanwhile, the Bills will effectively lock up the AFC East with a win on Sunday.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this divisional showdown and then I'll predict the final score.
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +6 (-110)
- Bills -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +215
- Bills -265
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
The line opened at Bills -6 but quickly increased to Bills -6.5. As the week has gone on, it has since moved back down to the original number of Bills -6. Meanwhile, the total has moved down two whole points from 48.5 to 46.5, which is where it sits now.
Dolphins vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
I'm not bold enough to say the Dolphins will win this game, but I certainly think the spread is too wide in what should be a tight machup. I broke down my bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Dolphins are a different team with Tua at quarterback and now is a good time to buy low on them. It's also worth noting that despite their defense not having their best game last week against the Cardinals, they still rank inside the top half of the NFL in virtually every single metric.
Much like my bet on the Cowboys, this is a wager on a team that I still have faith in when healthy. They may not be able to beat the Bills, but I love them getting 6 points against their divisional rival.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to disagree with the line movement. Now that it has moved two points down to 46.5, I like the OVER. The Dolphins' offense is a completely different unit with Tua at quarterback. I envision them being able to score early and often in this one, but at the same time, I also think the Bills offense is dangerous with Amari Cooper now at wide receiver.
I'm going to predict the Bills win a tight one in what will be a high-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 31
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
