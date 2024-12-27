Dolphins vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Can Miami Cover on Road?)
The message for the Miami Dolphins is pretty simple entering Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns:
Win.
Miami needs to win out – and get some help – to make the playoffs in the AFC, and it took care of business in Week 17, beating the San Francisco 49ers.
Meanwhile, the Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback last week and scored just six points in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland’s season is over, but could it end up playing spoiler in this matchup?
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting insider, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this Week 17 game – which should give bettors some insight into which side to bet on.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for this matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Dolphins vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dolphins -6.5 (-110)
- Browns +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: -310
- Browns: +250
Total
- 40 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Dolphins covered the spread in their lone game as road favorites earlier this season. Cleveland is just 2-3 against the spread as a home underdog, and it’s 0-1 straight up in games that Thompson-Robinson has started this season and 1-3 in his starts all time.
Dolphins vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s betting on the Dolphins to cover the spread in his Road to 272 column:
The Browns don't have enough pieces to overcome having Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their quarterback. Jameis Winston may have had a low floor with turnovers, but his ceiling at least gave the Browns a fighting chance. Amongst 46 quarterbacks who have played at least 75 snaps this season, DTR comes in dead last in adjusted EPA per Play.
The Dolphins have plenty of issues of their own, but they will still have something to play for if either the Chargers or Broncos lose on Saturday. If nothing else, they eclipse the Browns when it comes to skill and talent.
It also helps that the weather doesn't look too bad in Cleveland for Sunday, well above freezing, which is good news for Miami.
The Dolphins are the only team with something to play for in this matchup, and Cleveland reportedly could turn to Bailey Zappe now that DTR is dealing with a calf injury.
Take Miami on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Dolphins 23, Browns 13
