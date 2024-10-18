Dolphins vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Expect a Low-Scoring Game)
In a week jam-packed with exciting matchups, I think we can be honest and admit that the Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts doesn't quite top the list. With that being said, that's exactly what sports betting is made for.
So, if we want to make this battle of backup quarterbacks a bit more exciting, let's dive into the best bet we can place for it. We're going to break down the latest odds and then I'll predict the exact final score.
Dolphins vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-102)
- Colts -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +142
- Colts -168
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-105)
- UNDER 44.5 (-115)
The spread for this game has stayed exactly the same with the Colts favored by three points. The total has moved down one point from 44.5 to 43.5.
Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
I agree with the line movement in this game. I broke down in my betting preview why I think the UNDER is the best bet to place:
This game looks like it's going to be a meeting between Tyler Huntley and Anthony Richardson, which leads me to think this will be a low-scoring affair. Amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 60 snaps this season, Huntley and Richardson rank 34th and 35th out of 36 quarterbacks in EPA + CPOE composite. The only quarterback who ranks worse than those two is Bryce Young, who hasn't played a snap since Week 2.
Unless these teams get their run game going in a big way, I'd be surprised to see the combined score anywhere near 44 points.
If I had to bet on a side in this game, I'd lean toward taking the points with the Dolphins. Despite getting poor quarterback play, they're still loaded with offensive weapons that can break open a game at any point. They've added another piece in Jaylen Wright, who contributed in a big way in their win against the Dolphins.
I'll take Miami to pull off the upset in a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 16
