Dolphins vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Atlanta Cover?)
One of this NFL season’s biggest letdowns is coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend. The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Atlanta Falcons for a Week 8 matchup on Sunday as 7.5-point underdogs. The visitors have lost their last three games and are in for a challenge against one of the NFL’s top pass defenses.
Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 305 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions in his last two outings. That kind of production won’t cut it against a Falcons defense that’s given up a league-low 847 passing yards in 2025. Miami could be in for another crushing defeat.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Dolphins vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dolphins: +7.5 (-112)
- Falcons: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: +330
- Falcons: -420
Total
- 44.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Miami is a middling team against the spread overall but has been terrible on the road this season. The game total over has hit five times in Dolphins games in 2025 while the game total under has hit five times in the Falcons games.
Dolphins vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
The Dolphins are 1-3 against the spread on the road and covered by the skin of their teeth against the Buffalo Bills with a 10-point loss as an 11-point underdog. They’re averaging 14.8 points per game on the road in 2025 and will likely be ineffective through the air in this matchup. That’s less than ideal given the fact that they have a bottom-five rushing attack.
Atlanta has had its struggles on offense at times this season but boasts a top-10 scoring defense and a 2-1 record against the spread at home. Bettors should find comfort in the fact that the Falcons’ secondary can act as an anchor for the favorites.
Bank on the Falcons improving to 3-1 against the spread at home.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Dolphins 14
