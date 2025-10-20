SI

Dolphins vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

Bijan Robinson and the Falcons host the Dolphins in Week 8.

Ryan Gilbert

The Atlanta Falcons return home for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

The Falcons fell 20-10 in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football while Miami mustered just six points in a blowout loss in Cleveland in Week 7.

Can the Falcons bounce back at home?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8. 

Dolphins vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Dolphins +7.5 (-110)
  • Falcons -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins: +320
  • Falcons: -410

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -115/Under -110)

Dolphins vs. Falcons How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, October 26
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Dolphins record: 1-6
  • Falcons record: 3-3

Dolphins vs. Falcons Betting Trends

  • The Dolphins are 3-4 against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons are 3-3 against the spread this season.
  • The OVER is 6-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
  • The UNDER is 5-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
  • The Dolphins are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
  • The Falcons are 2-1 against the spread at home this season.

Dolphins vs. Falcons Injury Reports

Dolphins Injury Report

  • TBA

Falcons Injury Report

  • TBA

Dolphins vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Bijan Robinson, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has the fifth-most rushing yards in the league this season despite Atlanta already having its bye week. He’s racked up 524 yards in six games, with his 5.4 yards per carry among the best in the league as well.

He’s also a threat in the passing game with 390 receiving yards, the 27th-most in the NFL, so the Dolphins are going to have their hands full on Sunday in Atlanta.

Miami already has the worst rushing defense in the league at 159.3 yards per game, and Robinson went off for 170 yards against the Bills two weeks ago.

Dolphins vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick

The Falcons are favored by more than a touchdown, but that might not be enough against this Miami team.

The Dolphins have lost by 25, 10, and 3 on the road so far this season, with that three-point loss against the lowly Panthers. 

The Falcons haven’t exactly been great at converting the spread this season at just 3-3, but they handled the Bills with a 10-point win as four-point underdogs two weeks ago. They also won by seven as -2.5 favorites against the Commanders.

Atlanta should be able to flex its muscles against Miami on Sunday.

Pick: Falcons -7.5 (-110)

