Dolphins vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Miami Dolphins held on to beat the New York Jets 27-21 on Monday Night Football for their first win of the season, and have a chance to make it two in a row in Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers also sit at 1-3, with their one victory coming two weeks ago in a 30-0 blowout against Atlanta. That was their only home game this season, though, but they did get embarrassed 42-13 in New England last week.
Can Miami keep it up in Carolina?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins -1.5 (-105)
- Panthers +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: -120
- Panthers: +100
Total
- 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Dolphins vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dolphins record: 1-3
- Panthers record: 1-3
Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-2 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Dolphins are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 1-0 against the spread at home this season.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Tyreek Hill - out
Panthers Injury Report
- Xavier Legette - questionable
- D.J. Wonnum - questionable
- Ja’Tavion Sanders - questionable
- Patrick Jones II - questionable
Dolphins vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle is thrust into the spotlight after Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury on Monday Night Football. Hill led the team with 23 targets through three weeks, and had six before suffering the injury last week. Waddle only had 17 targets in his first three games and also had six on Monday Night Football.
Luckily for the Dolphins, the Panthers are the perfect team to face this week after Carolina allowed 101 yards on six catches to Stefon Diggs last week in New England. If Diggs was able to do that, you have to think that Waddle is licking his chops in preparation for Carolina’s defense.
Waddle started his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons before being held to 744 yards in 15 games last year. He’s at 185 yards through four games this season with two touchdowns, matching last year’s total.
If the Dolphins want to do anything this year, they’re going to need Waddle to step it up as their star receiver.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
The Dolphins have yet to win a road game in two tries this season, but I think the third time will be the charm on Sunday afternoon in Carolina.
Miami has taken a few steps forward in recent weeks, even if it only got its first win against the Jets. The Dolphins kept it close against the Patriots, and only lost by 10 as 11-point underdogs in Buffalo.
Carolina surprised a lot of people with a 30-0 shutout win over Atlanta in its only home game thus far, but the Dolphins will be prepared and motivated after Monday night’s victory.
Miami has the firepower and should be able to come away with its first road win of the year in Carolina, covering the -1.5 spread in the process.
Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.