Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is set to miss his 11th game in a row due to a torn meniscus that he suffered last month.
The Kings have ruled out both Sabonis and star guard Zach LaVine for Thursday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets while point guard Dennis Schroder is listed as doubtful.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Kings as 10.5-point underdogs at home on Thursday night against a Denver team that they upset in their last meeting. The Kings are 1-2 against the Nuggets this season, including a loss in their lone matchup in Sacramento.
Sabonis' injury has really hurt the Kings' play-in tournament chances in the Western Conference, as they sit in the No. 13 spot at 6-18 this season. The All-Star big man is averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
With Sabonis out, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Kings on Thursday night.
Best Kings Prop Bet vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook to Record a Double-Double (-134)
The Kings are down arguably their two best offensive players on Thursday night with Sabonis and LaVine sidelined, which should open up a major role for Russell Westbrook on offense.
The veteran guard is averaging 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season, recording nine double-doubles in 24 appearances. Westbrook has become the lead guard in this Kings offense, especially with Dennis Schroder (doubtful for this game) banged up.
The former league MVP has four double-doubles in the last 10 games that Sabonis has missed, and he’s worth a look to get 10 boards or 10 assists against his former team.
Overall this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 potential assists (13.2 over his last 10 games) and 10.6 rebound chances (10.3 over his last 10 games) per night.
