Donna Vekić vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
American Coco Gauff had some scary moments in the first round of the US Open, but she advanced in three sets, winning the final set 7-5, to advance to the second round.
Now, Gauff is favored in the second round against Donna Vekic, who has beaten the No. 3 player in the world once in her career.
Vekic also needed three sets to win in Round 1, but she’s had some success in her career at the US Open, making the fourth round last year and the quarterfinals in 2019.
With this match set for Thursday night, let’s examine the odds, each player’s path to the second round, and my prediction for Thursday’s match.
Donna Vekić vs. Coco Gauff Odds
Moneyline
- Donna Vekić: +500
- Coco Gauff: -750
Total
- 19.5 (Over -105/Under -130)
Donna Vekić vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 28
- Time: 7:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Donna Vekic: How Did They Get Here?
Vekic dropped her first set against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, but she rallied to win the last two to advance to the second round.
She’s played the US Open 10 times in her career (2025 is her 11th appearance), and she broke a streak of three straight first-round exits in 2024. Can she make another strong run in 2025?
Vekic has two career matches against Gauff and beat her in the 2024 Olympics in straight sets.
Coco Gauff: How Did They Get Here?
Gauff was on the ropes at points in the first round, losing the second set in a tiebreaker before going 12 games in the final set to pick up the win.
The American won the US Open in 2023, and she’s at least made the fourth round in each of the last three years. In 2025, she beat Vekic in the United Cup in Australia in straight sets.
Donna Vekić vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on these odds at DraftKings, Gauff has an implied probability of 88.24 percent to advance to the second round, but I’m far from sold that she’ll walk to a win in his match.
These two players have matched up twice in the last 13 months, and Vekic was able to pull off an impressive win in 2024.
When looking at the first-round matches for both of these players, it’s hard not to look at some of their struggles, as Vekic got off to a slow start while Gauff really had to battle in the final two sets to advance.
The result? 30 games played by Vekic and 35 played by Gauff.
Since these two have some history, I wouldn't be shocked if this is a closer match. The total sitting all the way down at 19.5 games is way too low for my liking.
Pick: OVER 19.5 Games (-105 at DraftKings)
