Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, falling to 12-9 in the 2025-26 season.
Now, the Cavs play the second night of a back-to-back on the road against the Indiana Pacers, and oddsmakers at DraftKings have set them as a 6.5-point favorite. That's a good sign for Donovan Mitchell's chances of playing on the second night of a back-to-back, especially with Jarrett Allen (finger) out for at least a week.
Mitchell has appeared in 19 of the Cavs' 21 games to date, but he did miss the front end of a back-to-back earlier this season against the Miami Heat. Since then, the Cavs have played one back-to-back (Nov. 23 and 24) and Mitchell appeared in both of those games.
So, I'd expect the Cavs star to suit up on Monday in a must-win game against an Indiana team that is just 4-16 this season. Still, the Cavs have yet to release and injury report for this matchup, so bettors will want to monitor that to make sure the star guard is going to play.
This season, Mitchell is averaging 29.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavs are 11-8 when he plays and 1-1 in the games that he's missed.
Cleveland won 64 games in the 2024-25 season, but it is off to a slow, slow start in the 2025-26 campaign, ranking 14th in the league in offensive rating and 13th in net rating through 21 games.
Hopefully for the Cavs, Mitchell will be able to suit up as they look to cover as road favorites on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
