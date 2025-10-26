Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a late addition to the team's injury report on Saturday. The star wideout originally did not hold an injury designation, but he's been listed as questionable now for this Week 8 matchup.
London's status appears to be truly up in the air for Sunday's matchup, and an end-of-week downgrade is usually not a great sign for any player.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, London is dealing with a shoulder injury and he'll test it before the game before Atlanta makes a final decision on his status.
The Falcons are already expected to be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in this matchup, paving the way for veteran Kirk Cousins to make his first start in 2025.
London has been the top target for Atlanta in the passing game this season, reeling in 38 of his 63 targets for 469 yards and two scores. He's been targeted 10 or more times on four ocassions this season, including the Falcons' last three games.
If he's unable to go, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson would likely all see an uptick in their usage on Sunday.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this matchup with London's status up in the air.
Best Falcons Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bijan Robinson OVER 137.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-113)
With London looking to be a game-time decision, I am going to back the top weapon in the Atlanta offense -- Bijan Robinson -- to have an all-around game on Sunday.
This season, Robinson has at least 138 rushing and receiving yards in four of his six games, and now he's taking on a Miami defense that ranks dead last in EPA/Play, dead last in EPA/Pass and 31st in EPA/Rush.
Robinson should have a field day on the ground, and he could turn into the most-targeted player on the Falcons as well if London sits out. I am also unsure of how great Cousins will look in his first start in 2025, so the Falcons may want to lean on their running game in this matchup.
Robinson is averaging 87.3 rushing yards and 65.0 receiving yards per game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
