Is Drake London Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Buccaneers)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has missed the team's last three games with a PCL sprain, and he has been ruled out for Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention, so they have no reason to rush their star receiver back into action this season. London did not practice early in the week, setting him up to miss his fifth game this season (he also didn't play in Week 8).
A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, London has been dominant for the Falcons when he's been on the field this season. The star wideout has caught 60 of his 94 targets in nine games for 810 yards and six scores.
London had eclipsed 100 receiving yards in five of his last six games before going down with his PCL injury. The Falcons play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, so there's a chance he could return after a long layoff from this Thursday night tilt.
With London out, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Falcons in Week 15.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Bucs
Kyle Pitts OVER 5.5 Receptions (-110)
Over the last two weeks, Kyle Pitts (questionable for this matchup) has been targeted 18 times by Kirk Cousins, reeling in seven and six catches over those matchups for a combined 172 yards.
Pitts has essentially operated as the No. 1 receiver for Atlanta with London out, and he should have a similar role in this Week 15 clash. This season, the Bucs have given up 70 receptions for 636 yards to opposing tight ends, making this a pretty solid matchup for the former top-five pick.
Even though he hasn’t become an elite tight end in the NFL, Pitts is having a strong 2025 season. He has 62 catches on 85 targets for 631 yards and a score. He hasn’t been a red-zone threat in 2025, but the young tight end has five games with six or more receptions.
In four games with London out this season (Week 8, Week 12, Week 13 and Week 14), Pitts has made nine, two, seven and six receptions. He should be heavily involved for this Atlanta offense on Thursday.
