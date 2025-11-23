Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Saints)
The Atlanta Falcons will be without multiple key weapons on offense in Week 12, including No. 1 receiver Drake London.
London suffered a PCL sprain in the team's Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he's been ruled out for at least this Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
London joins quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee, out for the season) on the inactive list for Sunday's contest.
This season, London has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 60 of his 94 targets for 810 yards and six scores in just nine games. He's coming off three straight 100-yard games, so losing him against New Orleans is a major blow to the Atlanta offense.
With London out, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts should all have bigger roles in the passing game on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown of the SI Betting team's favorite prop for the Falcons in this NFC South clash.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Saints
Even with London out of the lineup, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is cautioning bettors that are turning to Bijan Robinson the prop market. He shared in his Player Prop Countdown for Week 12 why fading the star running back on the ground may be the right move -- and part of that is because Robinson may help pick up the slack through the air in this one:
Bijan Robinson UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Saints currently rank in the top 10 in every rush defense category, including allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. With Michael Penix Jr. done for the season with an ACL injury and Drake London sidelined for at least this game, the Saints are going to be able to load the box to make sure they stop the run. That's going to lead to tough sledding for Bijan Robinson, who is the Falcons' final offensive weapon left standing.
