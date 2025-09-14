Is Drake London Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Vikings)
Atlanta Falcons star receiver Drake London suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 2.
The Falcons will need London in a tough road matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
Despite the shoulder injury, London still had eight catches for 55 yards in Week 1, and he didn’t exit the game until late in the fourth quarter. It appears that the injury was minor, as the Falcons didn’t even list him as questionable in this game.
Here’s a look at how to bet on London in the prop market for Sunday night’s matchup.
Best Drake London Prop Bet for Week 2 vs. Vikings
- Drake London OVER 6.5 Receptions (-109)
In Week 1, London was targeted a whopping 15 times, pulling down eight catches for 55 yards.
While it was not the best showing from the former first-round pick, he was a focal part of the Atlanta offense and was actually No. 2 amongst wide receivers in expected fantasy points in Week 1.
That’s a good sign for bettors heading into Week 2, especially since London is off the injury report and expected to play. Had he been questionable, the star receiver would’ve been tougher to trust against an elite Minnesota defense.
London had played four games with Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons’ starter, and he’s been heavily targeted in all of them:
- Week 16 in 2024: 8 targets, 5 receptions, 59 yards
- Week 17 in 2024: 13 targets, 7 receptions, 106 yards
- Week 18 in 2024: 18 targets, 10 receptions, 187 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Week 1 in 2025: 15 targets, 8 receptions, 55 yards
I’d expect another double-digit target game for London on Sunday night, and if the Falcons fall behind, he should get peppered with looks in the second half. This receptions prop is too low for one of the top WR1’s in the NFL.
