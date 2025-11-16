Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (illness/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers, but he's expected to play, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
London has popped up on the injury report a few times this season, but he's only missed one of the Falcons' nine games so far. The former first-round pick should be heavily involved in Atlanta's offense on Sunday, as the Falcons need a win to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC.
In eight games this season, London has 53 catches on a whopping 85 targets for 691 yards and six touchdowns. The star receiver has been targeted at least eight times in seven of his eight games and has over 100 receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Since he's expected to play, here's a look at how to bet on London in the prop market against Carolina.
Best Drake London Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Drake London 6+ Reception (-161)
This season, London has six or more catches in five of his eight games, and he's averaging over 10 targets per game for the Falcons.
That gives him a great floor when it comes to this prop, especially since the Falcons star has seen his target share rise in recent games. London has at least 10 targets in four of his last five games, including games with 16 and 14 looks.
He now takes on a Carolina team that is just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass. Even in a shoutout loss against the Panthers earlier this season, London had five catches on eight targets for 55 yards. He should be in the mix for another 100-yard day on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.