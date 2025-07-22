Dream vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The Las Vegas Aces had a disappointing first half of the 2025 WNBA season, but they can still make the playoffs with a strong finish.
That journey begins on Tuesday night at home, as the Aces host the Atlanta Dream (13-9), who have looked like one of the better teams in the league with their new-look core of Brionna Jones-Brittney Griner, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray.
However, the Dream won’t have Howard (knee) for the rest of the month and potentially longer.
That’s certainly put a damper on the Dream’s ceiling at the moment, and many of the best betting sites have set Atlanta as a road underdog in this matchup.
Can the Aces take advantage and get back over .500 on the season?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop, and more for the first game for these teams out of the All-Star break.
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream +2.5 (-110)
- Aces -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +120
- Aces: -142
Total
- 162 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Dream record: 13-9
- Aces record: 11-11
Dream vs. Aces Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Dream vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+114)
Gray has been great on the glass as of late, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game over her last seven games, clearing this prop line on five of those occasions.
Now, she takes on an Aces team that ranks just 10th in the W in rebounding percentage this season and allows over 35 opponent rebounds per game.
The Dream are third in the W in rebounding percentage, and Gray (5.6 rebounds per game) has been a big part of that.
While she’s far from a lock to clear this line, I believe there is some value in getting her at plus money in this market. Gray has 10 games this season with six or more boards and 16 games with at least five.
Dream vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces are worth a bet at home:
The Las Vegas Aces played .500 ball in their games ahead of the All-Star break, but I’m buying them at home on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas hosts the Atlanta Dream (13-9) in this matchup, but the Dream won’t have All-Star guard Rhyne Howard for the rest of the month due to a knee injury.
That limits the ceiling of the Dream offense, which ranks fourth in the W in offensive rating this season.
While the Aces have some pretty bad underlying numbers, ranking ninth in offensive and defensive rating this season, they have gone 6-4 straight up at home.
The Dream, on the other hand, are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and 5-6 straight up on the road. With one of their best players out of the lineup, I think Atlanta struggles in this matchup.
I still have confidence in A’ja Wilson and the Aces to make a playoff push this season.
Pick: Aces Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.