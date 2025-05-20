Dream vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are aiming to move to 2-0 in the 2025 WNBA season when they host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.
The Fever picked up a blowout win over the Chicago Sky in their season opener on Saturday, and Clark put together a 20-10-10 game, giving her a quick head start in the MVP race.
Meanwhile, the Dream were unable to hold off the Washington Mystics in their first game of the season, losing 94-90. Atlanta is looking to get some new pieces involved in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, and it did have a strong offensive showing after posting one of the worst offensive ratings in the W last season.
Oddsmakers have set the Fever as 10-point favorites in this game, but can they cover at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +10 (-110)
- Fever -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +370
- Fever: -485
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Dream record: 0-1
- Fever record: 1-0
Dream vs. Fever Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Fever Injury Report
- Sophie Cunningham – day-to-day
Dream vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (-122)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a great prop target against Atlanta:
After averaging 8.4 assists per game as a rookie, Clark turned in a vintage performance in her 2025 debut, dishing out 10 dimes to put up a triple-double in less than 32 minutes of action against the Sky.
Clark is one of the best passers in the WNBA, and she actually has more weapons at her disposal on offense this season with additions such as DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.
The Fever were one of the best offensive teams in the league last season, and they project to be in a similar spot in 2025.
After watching Atlanta allow 94 points to the Mystics in its season debut, I’d expect this elite Fever offense to have a big game on Tuesday. Clark should be the driving force of any offensive action, so getting her at this price to pick up 10 dimes again is a pretty decent value.
Dream vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The Fever turned in a dominant performance in their season opener, and I don’t expect much to change against this Atlanta team.
The Dream has a different look this season with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the fold, but Jordin Canada’s absence does limit Atlanta’s offense a bit.
The Fever have one of the deeper teams in the W after some of their offseason moves, and they already were a top-five offense in the league last season. Now, they lead the W in defensive rating (albeit through one game) in the 2025 season.
Atlanta’s loss to Washington – despite scoring 90 points – was concerning, as the Mystics don’t have nearly as much offensive talent as the Fever – especially since Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards missed that game.
I think Indiana runs away with this game at home.
Pick: Fever -10 (-110 at DraftKings)
