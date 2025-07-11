Dream vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, July 11
For the fourth time this season, the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever will face off, this time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
The Dream have won two of the first three meetings, including an impressive 77-58 win in their most recent matchup on June 10.
Oddsmakers have set the Fever as favorites at home in this game, but Indiana struggled mightily in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday – Caitlin Clark’s first game back from a groin injury.
Can Indiana get back to .500 with a win on Friday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this WNBA clash.
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream +2.5 (-110)
- Fever -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +120
- Fever: -142
Total
- 167 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 12-7
- Fever record: 9-10
Dream vs. Fever Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Dream vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray 23+ Points and Rebounds (-115)
Allisha Gray is having an awesome 2025 season, and she’s earned an All-Star berth as a result. Gray is averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and I think she’s a steal at this line for her points and rebounds against Indiana.
Gray has 23 or more points and rebounds in five of her last six games and 12 of her 19 games overall this season. So far against Indiana, the Dream wing has cleared this prop once, dropping 23 points and six boards in the June 10 win for Atlanta.
After putting together three games with eight-plus boards in her last four, Gray is worth a look at this number on Friday.
Dream vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
With Clark still working her way back into the lineup, I’m not totally sold on this Indiana team as a home favorite.
The Dream are one of the best teams in the WNBA against the spread this season (11-8), and they already have an outright win over the Fever in Indiana this season.
The Fever have been solid even with Clark out for a lot of games, ranking fifth in the W in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating, but they are still behind the Dream in net rating so far this season.
Atlanta has an elite offense ranking third in offensive rating despite being 12th in the league in pace. This means that the Dream are playing pretty methodically, but they are extremely efficient in their opportunities.
Clark was held to just 10 points in 25 minutes against Golden State on Wednesday, and I’m not sold on her being back to her usual workload just yet after quad and groin issues this season.
I’ll take the points in this matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders.
Pick: Dream +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
