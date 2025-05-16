Dream vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
The Atlanta Dream have a new look in the 2025 season, as they added bigs Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the offseason to pair with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.
On Friday, they are favored in their season opener against the Washington Mystics, who surprised some people in a rebuilding year last season. The Mystics landed three top picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, taking Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore, but Amoore (torn ACL) will not play in the 2025 season.
The Mystics are banged up as a whole, as Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards both dealt with injuries during the preseason and could end up missing this game.
Atlanta snuck into the final spot in the playoffs last season, but it didn’t play well, going just 15-25 overall. Can the Dream turn things around in 2025?
Here’s a look at their odds for the season opener, as well as a player to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -4 (-110)
- Mystics +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -185
- Mystics: +154
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 0-0
- Mystics record: 0-0
Dream vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Aaliyah Edwards – game-time decision
- Shakira Austin – game-time decision
Dream vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rhyne Howard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
One of the best shooters in the W, Howard has averaged 2.5 or more made 3-pointers per game in every season in her WNBA career.
Last season, she took a career-high 8.1 shots per game from beyond the arc, averaging 2.7 makes per game. I expect Howard to come out firing once again this season, and it’s worth noting that she had three or more made 3s in 15 of her 32 appearances in 2024.
Dream vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
When it comes to betting on this matchup, I lean with the UNDER since the Mystics already have a bunch of key pieces up in the air for this matchup.
Just a season ago, the Mystics were one of the better UNDER teams in the WNBA (21-19), as they finished the regular season seventh in defensive rating and ninth in offensive rating.
If Edwards and Austin sit – or just one of them sits – it certainly limits Washington’s offensive ceiling.
Meanwhile, the Dream were a textbook UNDER team last season and may play at a slow pace this season with Griner on the roster. Not only does Griner give them a shot-blocking presence down low, but as women’s basketball fans saw in Unrivaled, her teams tend to slow the pace a little to allow her to get to her spots.
Atlanta was 11th out of 12 teams in pace last season, sixth in defensive rating, and 12th in offensive rating. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a slug fest in this season opener.
Pick: UNDER 155.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
