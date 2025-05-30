Dream vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
The Seattle Storm are off to a great start in the 2025 WNBA season, covering the spread in four of their five games while winning three of them outright.
Seattle is set as a home favorite on Friday against the Atlanta Dream, who have also gotten off to a strong start after adding Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner in the offseason.
Atlanta has won four of its six games, including wins over the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever.
The Storm are coming off a blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces, and they've thrived with Skylar Diggins leading the way – even though they traded Jewell Loyd in the offseason.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream +3.5 (-112)
- Storm -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dream: +140
- Storm: -166
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 4-2
- Storm record: 3-2
Dream vs. Storm Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Brittney Griner – day-to-day
- Jordin Canada – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Dream vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet suggestions are based on past player performance. This story was written before prop odds were released at various sportsbooks.
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins OVER Points
Diggins has been awesome for the Storm in 2025, averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The veteran guard has taken on a bigger scoring load with Loyd no longer with the team, and she’s delivering with some extremely efficient play.
On Friday, I love this matchup for Diggins, as the Dream are just eighth in the W in defensive rating and have allowed over 80 points in four of their six games in 2025.
Dream vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Storm are the bet to make at home in this matchup:
These are two of the best teams against the spread in the W, but I lean with Seattle to win this matchup at home.
The Storm have some really impressive wins this season – beating the 4-1 Mercury and picking up a 20-point win over the Aces – although did lose to the Minnesota Lynx in their last matchup.
Still, Seattle ranks fifth in the WNBA in defensive rating and fifth in effective field goal percentage, and it’s playing well with Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike leading the way.
While the Dream are 4-2 this season, they have wins over the Dallas Wings (one win), Sun (zero wins) and Sparks (2-4). The Dream still rank in the bottom half of the W in defensive rating and these teams are right next to each other in net rating.
With Storm playing at home, I think they’ll pull out the win – even if Atlanta covers.
Pick: Storm Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.