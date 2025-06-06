Dream vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Atlanta Dream are off to a great start in the 2025 season, and they’ll look to pick up a win in their first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sun have just one win in the 2025 season, and they’re in serious trouble in the Commissioner’s Cup after losing by 48 against the New York Liberty. It’s highly unlikely that the Sun will be playing in any postseason basketball – or a Commissioner's Cup Final – in the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers have set Rhyne Howard and the Dream as nine-point favorites in this game, and they’re 5-2 against the spread and straight up so far in 2025. Plus, Atlanta already has a 24-point win over the Sun from earlier this season.
Can they build on that performance?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -9 (-112)
- Sun +9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dream: -470
- Sun: +340
Total
- 157 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 5-2
- Sun record: 1-6
Dream vs. Sun Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – game-time decision
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
- Lindsay Allen – out
Dream vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
These player prop suggestions were written before odds were released. They are suggestions based on past player performance and the current matchup.
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rhyne Howard OVER 3-Pointers Made
I absolutely love this matchup for Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who has knocked down four shots from beyond the arc in back-to-back games.
Howard is shooting just 27.4 percent from deep this season, but she’s still made three or more shots from beyond the arc in five of her seven games. Howard is averaging 10.4 3-point attempts per game in the 2025 season – 2.3 more than she averaged last season.
While that volume may end up coming back to earth, this is a great matchup for the All-Star guard. The Sun rank 12th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage (40.2 percent), and they’re allowing over nine made 3-pointers per game.
Howard shot just 1-for-10 from deep in her last meeting with CT, but the volume is hard to look past when it comes to this market. She should bounce back on Friday.
Dream vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Dream are a great bet in this matchup:
The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Sun, and I don’t expect that to change against a red hot Atlanta team.
The Dream enter this game with a 5-2 against the spread record, and they rank fourth in the NBA in net rating and second in offensive rating.
That’s going to be an issue for the Sun, who have suffered some terrible losses in 2025, including a 24-point blowout loss to the Dream in Atlanta where CT scored just 55 points. The Sun come into this matchup with the worst offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in the WNBA.
On top of that, Connecticut has covered the spread in just two of seven games this season despite constantly being set as a major underdog.
I can’t trust the Sun to cover, even at home, on Friday night.
Pick: Dream -9 (-112 at FanDuel)
